TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.52 Billion Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,516,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 596,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

