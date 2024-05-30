TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5,222.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,799,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 29,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 331,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 14,683,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,580. The company has a market cap of $449.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

