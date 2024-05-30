TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 172,950.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,527,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 490,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,334. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PPBI. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

