TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3,416.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 81.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 109,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 276,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.89. 1,366,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,167. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

