TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 16,350 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 65,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

X traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 4,873,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,378. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

