TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,029 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4,241.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,382,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 45,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,767. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average of $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

