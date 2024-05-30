TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,850 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 63,214.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $448,288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

