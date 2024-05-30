TFO Wealth Partners LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $86,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.08. 942,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,673. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

