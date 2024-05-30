The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Increased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 83,572.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,127. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

