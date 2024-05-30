The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CEE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 8,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,188. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,378 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 92,220 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.