The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,269,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $87,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,036 shares of company stock worth $45,259,140. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.