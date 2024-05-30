The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

