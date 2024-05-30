The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

