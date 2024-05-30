The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Trading Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.30. 49,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 167,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

