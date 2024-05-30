The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About The European Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

