The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

