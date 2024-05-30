The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.