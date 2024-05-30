The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $50,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,946,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,415. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

TJX Companies Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

