Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.0 million-$553.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.1 million. Thermon Group also updated its FY25 guidance to ~1.90-2.06 EPS.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.17. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.