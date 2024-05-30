Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.27.
TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $118.49 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
