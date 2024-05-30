TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Stories

