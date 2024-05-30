TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOMI Environmental Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TOMI Environmental Solutions
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why American Airlines’ Plunge Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.