Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.13 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.48 or 0.00009489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $22.13 billion and $167.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,297.52 or 1.00002910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00112476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,110,908 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,097,761.889325 with 2,411,269,797.0264754 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.50136855 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 379 active market(s) with $172,006,306.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.