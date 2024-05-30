Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 132,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of TBMC stock remained flat at $10.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,622. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.