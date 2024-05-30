Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Isthmus Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $655,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

TT stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.98. 1,147,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,780. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

