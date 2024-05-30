Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 107.0% in May

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

