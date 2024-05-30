Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,840 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,703. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

