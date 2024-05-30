Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $53,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,476. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.63.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $403.39. 1,639,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,780. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

