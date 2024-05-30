Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boeing were worth $64,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.75. 3,913,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average of $205.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.