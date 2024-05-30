Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $61,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

BKNG traded up $20.33 on Thursday, reaching $3,754.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,020. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,620.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,514.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

