Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.86. 3,603,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

