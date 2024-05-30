Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $106.54 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $106,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.75. 45,790,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,824,234. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

