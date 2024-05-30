Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $55.34 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 12,622,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.