Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $99.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Netflix were worth $99,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 98.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $647.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,544. The stock has a market cap of $279.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,545 shares of company stock worth $40,704,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

