Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,692 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $81,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Pfizer by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 102,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,264,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,911,273. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

