Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.22 and a 200 day moving average of $279.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

