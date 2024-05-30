Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $73,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average is $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

