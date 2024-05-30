Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,480 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

HLT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.96. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

