Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Trevena alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trevena

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRVN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.