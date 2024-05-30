TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

TLSIW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

