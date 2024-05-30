Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Earns Hold Rating from TD Cowen

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.50.

TGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of TGI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 42,358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

