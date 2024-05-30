Truist Financial Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $63.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAP. Barclays upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

