Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.56. 11,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 127,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

