UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $13.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. William Blair cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

UiPath Stock Down 35.2 %

Shares of PATH traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,952,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. UiPath has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in UiPath by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UiPath by 315.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,271.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 226.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

