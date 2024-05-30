UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 34.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) fell 34.1% on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $12.06. 39,985,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 8,488,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

