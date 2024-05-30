Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $67.38 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,394.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.13 or 0.00681807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00063603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00091428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012502 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001178 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18515808 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $4,819,475.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

