Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $7.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.