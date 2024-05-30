Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.24 and last traded at $86.24. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

