Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 49.5% in May

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 575,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.