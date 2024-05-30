Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 49.5% in May

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 575,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.72.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
