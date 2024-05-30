Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.88 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $191.11 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average of $240.08. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

