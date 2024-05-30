Uniswap Trading 14% Higher This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $10.60 or 0.00015694 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $241.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00123621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.08921702 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1033 active market(s) with $307,634,972.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

